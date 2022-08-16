Police say Lola was in a blue Dodge pickup truck that was stolen around noon on Aug. 16, 2022. (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PPB is requesting public assistance in finding a dog and the stolen pickup truck she was in.

Police say that a six-month-old dog named Lola was in a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab that had a headache rack and HTX Pilot Services stickers on the side windows when the vehicle was taken around noon at the Cascade Station parking lot in Portland. There is also a sign on the top of the truck that says “Oversized load.”

The truck was stolen with a handgun in it, according to PPB. If someone spots the car, they are asked not to approach it and instead call 911.

PPB says Lola’s owner is out of town but appreciates the help in trying to find his truck and dog.