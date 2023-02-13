PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland officer hit an accused car thief on the side of his head with a shotgun after the suspect reached for a realistic-looking replica gun, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, PPB’s Public Safety Support Specialist received a call reporting a stolen Hyundai Sonata parked on Northwest Kearney Street between Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue. After arriving at the scene, the PS3s called for police assistance as a man, later identified as 32-year-old Brian Bruman, was inside the stolen car and had the engine running, authorities said.

While one officer was ordering Bruman to step out of the car, another officer was able to remove a knife from inside the vehicle, authorities said.

In an effort to stop Bruman from fleeing, patrol vehicles surrounded the front and back of the stolen car, police said. When he tried “to push the police vehicles and drive away,” PPB said they deflated the car’s tires.

Bruman was then seen reaching down to the floorboard, according to police, prompting an officer to strike the suspect with their gun.

Knife seized from an accused car thief on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB). Replica gun seized from an accused car thief on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

PPB said Bruman did not immediately complain of injury but admitted to swallowing drugs, so paramedics were called to the scene and took him to a hospital. After an overnight observation period, he was released from the hospital and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on an arrest warrant from Washington County. PPB said additional charges are possible.

“I am thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “As with any use of force, this incident will be thoroughly reviewed and we will release additional information when it is appropriate to do so.”

PPB said there were no reports of any officers firing their weapons during the incident.

Due to the level of force used, the members of PPB’s Homicide unit are investigating the incident. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

PPB said they’re also conducting an internal review of the incident. As part of the bureau’s policy, the involved officer, who has not yet been publicly named, has been placed on paid administrative leave.