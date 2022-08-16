PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash near Creston Park in Southeast Portland has left one injured, according to PPB.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a bicyclist traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and emergency services were called. The bicyclist was transported to the trauma unit at a local hospital.

Officials say the Major Crash Team has been called in to investigate the incident.

Westbound Southeast Powell at 4th Avenue has been closed to traffic and only one lane of eastbound traffic remains open.