PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden walked off of Air Force One Friday evening with a birthday gift for someone in the welcoming delegation.

Biden brought a cupcake to U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat representing Oregon’s 1st District, for her birthday, which was also Friday.

Bonamici’s office tells KOIN 6 News the baked treat was a yellow cake cupcake with white frosting topped with a chocolate coin that said “Air Force One” stamped on top.

President Joe Biden waves as he exits Air Force One as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden gives Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., center, a cupcake from Air Force One for her birthday as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The office of US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR 1) shared this photo of the birthday cupcake delivered by President Joe Biden after he walked off Air Force One at Portland International Airport on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Credit: US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici’s Office)

The president carried it in an “Air Force One” stamped bag.

Biden also brought up Bonamici’s birthday during an Oregon Democrats grassroots fundraising event for Tina Kotek, according to the press pool.

The president will be in Portland through Saturday after speaking at an event promoting his administration’s plan to combat rising health care and prescription drug costs.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this second presidential visit of 2022 continues.