PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden walked off of Air Force One Friday evening with a birthday gift for someone in the welcoming delegation.
Biden brought a cupcake to U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat representing Oregon’s 1st District, for her birthday, which was also Friday.
Bonamici’s office tells KOIN 6 News the baked treat was a yellow cake cupcake with white frosting topped with a chocolate coin that said “Air Force One” stamped on top.
The president carried it in an “Air Force One” stamped bag.
Biden also brought up Bonamici’s birthday during an Oregon Democrats grassroots fundraising event for Tina Kotek, according to the press pool.
The president will be in Portland through Saturday after speaking at an event promoting his administration’s plan to combat rising health care and prescription drug costs.
