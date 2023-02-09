PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over Presidents Day weekend, the Oregon Zoo will offer a discount to encourage visitors to come monkey around with some new friends between Feb. 18–24.

Discounted tickets, starting Thursday, will cost $12 per person, which is about half the price of regular adult admission. Tickets must be reserved online in advance and will be available on the zoo’s website 10 days before the visit date.

Reservations for Feb. 18 can be made as soon as Feb. 9.

These visits to the zoo will offer a chance to see a 10-month-old baby orangutan named Jolene nuzzle her mom Kitra. The zoo also boasts a new trio of red-tailed monkeys and “Johnny 5,” a crocodile monitor.

To reserve tickets, visit The Oregon Zoo’s website.