PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally outside of Portland City Hall to support Palestinians amid the war between Israel and Hamas drew hundreds of demonstrators Friday afternoon.

By 4 p.m., the demonstrators had left City Hall and begun a march from Fourth Avenue. By 5 p.m., the march and demonstration had ended.

Hours before the rally’s start, organizers with the Portland State University’s Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights canceled the protests due to security concerns. However, the rally continued on, with demonstrators calling for the end of the occupation of Gaza and chanting “Free Palestine.”

Earlier on Friday, Portland police told KOIN 6 News it was aware of a “protest/demonstration event” slated for Friday that would “consist of a rally downtown and likely a march.”

Portland police had also warned the march’s route was unknown and could cause some minor traffic issues during the afternoon.

