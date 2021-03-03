Proceeds from ‘Dream Home Showplace’ to benefit St. Jude

"To be an ambassador for St. Jude is an honor."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A groundbreaking recently took place for a home in Clark County that will have a big impact on children with cancer.

The “Dream Home Showplace” house is part of this year’s Northwest Natural Parade of Homes and its proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Marnella Homes is building the house — and Tony Marnella is very excited to get started after the show was scrapped due to the pandemic last year.

“This is like having your parents make you wait a year to go to Disneyland and now it’s finally here,” he said. “It’s super exciting.”

With the Dream Home Showplace, the goal is to get everything donated. The money from the sale of the home can almost — if not entirely — go to St. Jude.

Marnella says us many amazing companies have chipped in, including Bosch, Lisacs, Trane and Shaw Floors.

“It’s truly overwhelming to see how our trades and partners have stepped up to assist us,” he said. “To me, it’s a testament of the love in our industry.”

Marnella is hoping the net-zero home, called the Sedona, will go for at least $1 million. He himself is a cancer survivor and says this project is a small thing he can do in the big picture.

“Truly, to be an ambassador for St. Jude is an honor and we were talking about the hospital and what they do, he said. “Yes, this is a lot of work but I feel like i’m not doing enough because of how much they do.”

Marnella is still looking for a donated few items and services so they can donate 100% of the proceeds to St. Jude. They are currently at about 80% right now — find a full list of what they need online here.