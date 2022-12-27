PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A community is coming together to support a local business owner after a medical emergency just before Christmas is leading to a months-long recovery.

Tommy Habetz is a co-owner and chef of Portland restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk.

Last week, Habetz suffered a brain hemorrhage and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, after his kids’ mom underwent emergency surgery the day before.

Habetz is expected to be in the hospital for the next few months as he recovers. His business partners and friends, Matt Brown of Bunk Sandwiches and J.B. Tranholm of Pizza Jerk, say while these next few weeks will be tough, he’s not giving up.

Community members are supporting Portland, Oregon restaurant owner Tommy Habetz as he recovers from emergency surgery. December 27, 2022 (Courtesy Matt Brown).

“We see progress every day. Every day is better,” said Tranholm. “We come in every day and it’s a better look on his face, he’s healthier, he talks more,” added Brown.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account to help the Habetz family raise funds for the mounting medical costs and living expenses as he won’t be able to work for the next few months.