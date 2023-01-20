PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prominent Proud Boys member Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was in court on Friday after being arrested Thursday.

Toese has been arrested several times, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in November following an incident where Toese’s GPS monitor died for more than 24 hours.

After being arrested, he appeared before a judge Friday facing numerous charges.

According to Toese’s booking information and court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, his charges include three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of riot, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Proud Boy “Tiny” Toese appeared in court Friday, Jan. 20, after being arrested for parole violations (KOIN)

His bail was set at $1 million, and he is barred from having any weapons and any objects that could be used as weapons.

He is also banned from attending “any mass demonstrations declared to be unlawful assemblies.”