Pumpkin patches allow for some socially-distanced normalcy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is shaping up to be a different year when it comes to the pumpkin patch, as so many annual outings have.

The great fall tradition of going to the pumpkin patch will endure — but it will feature some new ways of doing things. However, the farm at Frog Pond Pumpkin Patch in Wilsonville shows that change is not always bad.

Out at Frog Pond, you’ll be able to drive through the farm instead of getting out this year. It’s a quarter-mile trek that takes you through the farm and eventually to the pumpkin field.

“That’s where you have the opportunity to park your vehicle — you can get out of the car and go into the pumpkin patch/llama field stretch your legs a little bit, pick a pumpkin,” Justin Timm of Frog Pond Pumpkin Patch said. “You pay for it right there, you get back in the car with your pumpkin and go on with the safari.”

Justin Timm doesn’t guarantee all his llamas will be as friendly as Sully the llama, who was born on the farm this past spring — but, they are a fun accompaniment to the pumpkin patch!

In addition to the pumpkins, the 40-acre farm also includes a walk through the haunted forest. It’s an eighth of a mile, physically distanced walk through some of the trees on the farm. However, the monsters and goblins in the forest don’t like rain — so that part of the safari is weather dependent.

Further south at EZ Orchards in Salem — it is also pumpkin patch time! EZ Orchards is accomodating to the changing conditions by doing away with things that involve too much face to face contact.

There are animals for people to look at — and John Zielinski who runs the farm says they’ve kept the corn maize going and modified hayrides to give people a taste of the farm while keeping them apart at the same time.

“Most of them have been very appreciative they can come out and experience a normal type of activity,” John Zielinski of EZ Orchards said. “That’s the thing I keep hearing — we’re so happy there is some normalcy this fall.”