Recent comments, threats delay Enchanted Forest reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After announcing it was ready to welcome back visitors this weekend, Enchanted Forest has decided to delay its reopening due to threats from the community.

The beloved theme park made the difficult decision to walk their reopening announcement back on Tuesday. The reason cited was “recent comments and threats” from the community over mask and vaccination requirements.

A spokesperson sent KOIN 6 News the following statement:

“We have been hard at work preparing the park to reopen. We had hoped to do so this weekend with safety protocols consistent with the most up-to-date guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the Governor, and the state epidemiologist. Unfortunately, recent comments and threats have made clear that our community is not in agreement as to how we will interact in public places with regard to mask requirements for those who are vaccinated versus those who are not vaccinated.

“We recognize this is an important issue and look forward to specific guidance from our State officials as to our responsibility as a business that invites the public to be our guests. However, until we are confident we can do so safely, we will not be able to reopen. Our commitment to being a place where families can spend time together free of unnecessary hate and conflict simply outweighs our strong desire to reopen our business.“

The park, just south of Salem, was open briefly last year from June to October but was closed for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Statesman Journal, the Enchanted Forest was originally slated to open again on March 19 after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $450,000 to keep the park alive, but these opening plans were delayed after the park was heavily damaged during February’s ice storm.

It is not clear when the park will reopen at this time. However, the Enchanted Forest family has stated in recent months they are determined to see the park reach its 50th anniversary later this summer.

Visit the park’s website to for more information.