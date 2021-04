PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- While attempting to take a suspect into custody overnight in Longview, Cowlitz County deputies were involved in a shooting.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to take a suspect into custody -- but did not specify for what crime. During the attempted arrest, a shooting took place involving the deputies. No other details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.