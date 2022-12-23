PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The arctic blast hitting the Pacific Northwest has affected more than just roads, as Red Cross has been forced to cancel critical blood drives due to the weather.

Both mobile and fixed donation sites in Oregon and Washington are being closed in areas that have been hit by the freeze.

“We are losing hundreds of units of blood across the region,” said Angel Montes, Blood Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region. “Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of the year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away for the holidays.”

Red Cross suggests that donors call their local Red Cross office to find out if they are impacted.

Blood drives are set to begin again once the weather conditions get better.