PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new Red Robin fundraising effort with Blessings in a Backpack is offering diners the chance to have dinner and help combat local childhood hunger with a donation.

“Our location here on TV Highway has been here for 30-plus years. We just love serving the community and giving back as much as we can,” said Red Robin Managing Partner Amanda Johnson.

Now diners can also help give back when eating at any Red Robin location.

“If you dine in with us, right here with your ‘pay at the table,’ there’s an option to pay $1, $5 or $10 just right here at your table,” Johnson explained.

That money goes to Blessings in a Backpack — which focuses on making sure kids don’t go hungry — especially when they’re away from school.

“We reach kids who are served by free lunches at school and we’re trying to fill this gap for the 65 hours when kids are home over the weekend, between Friday afternoon and Monday morning when they may be experiencing food insecurity,” said Dani Swope, director of the northwest Oregon chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

Swope continued, “we have a network of volunteers, and businesses, and schools and congregations that tuck little nutrition packs into kids’ backpacks on Friday afternoons so they can arrive back at school on Monday mornings ready to learn and grow.”

Whether you order the onion rings or a milkshake and a burger, adding even just an extra dollar to your check for your next meal can have a big impact.

“Just at this store alone in Hillsboro, if every customer donated one dollar, that would be enough to feed 1,500 kids for a whole school year, every weekend of the school year,” Swope said.

If this fundraiser is as successful as organizers hope, Blessings in a Backpack can go on to feed even more children.

“Here in Hillsboro, we are currently working with two schools — Minter Bridge and Free Orchards — and serving 60 kids, but this has the potential to really serve the need here in Hillsboro,” Swope said. “This will be able to allow us to serve significantly more kids who need our help.”

There’s no end date right now on those collections and community members can also donate directly to Blessings in a Backpack or volunteer to help pack food sacks.