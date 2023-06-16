PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nearly one week after a pickup truck drove through the Grand Floral Parade and initiated a police chase in Portland, a grand jury has indicted the man accused of driving on 38 counts.

The interruption of the Rose Festival’s annual parade ended in the arrest of 42-year-old Sidney Mecham, who has been accused of 17 counts of unlawfully using a weapon and 15 counts of reckless endangerment.

Mecham also faces charges for attempted assault, reckless driving, attempting to assault a public safety officer, attempting to elude police and failing to perform the duties of a driver (x2).

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday and claimed he was disoriented.

About 20 minutes before the parade started, witnesses told KOIN 6 that children had been in the road grabbing candy when Mecham came racing through the street.

“I thought any minute someone was going to get hit…tons of little toddlers. Little kids were running out in the middle of the road grabbing candy and then all of a sudden, probably about two blocks down…I believe it was a gray pickup truck come barreling down the street,” Hines said. “We think he was going about 30 miles an hour. And everyone was screaming, running out to get their kids.”

An officer with the Portland Police Bureau reported seeing Mecham head into the parade route, where he “saw parade goers running out of the street and heard them screaming, trying to get his attention.” The officer followed the truck by motorcycle heading east on NE Weidler Street.

However, police say Mecham “refused to stop” and went south on Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard, where the officer pulled up alongside the driver and told him to pull over – only to be refused again.

According to PPB, the officer tried to drive ahead of the truck to warn pedestrians, but when it seemed like Mecham would hit him, the officer drove out of the way. Before the officer could get in front of the truck to slow or stop it again, police say the man “suddenly turned left” onto Northeast Wasco Street – driving toward the families sitting at the curb.

Officials say the officer continued to follow Mecham as he ran through a barricade and nearly hit parade volunteers. The truck then left the parade route, but continued to elude police until officials say Mecham finally stopped near the intersection of Northeast 24th Avenue and Clackamas Street.

Officials say Mecham had originally come from the Northbound I-5, going around two Oregon Department of Transportation trucks that “were being used to close the ramp” on Northeast Weidler Street. According to investigators, he “had to go up into the ivy on the hill side of the ramp to make it around the trucks.”

Mecham’s truck was promptly towed, and Portland Police Bureau says no one was injured.

However, the investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-152688.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.