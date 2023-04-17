PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Pearl District will lose another large commercial tenant in early 2024 as REI announced Monday it plans to close its store.

In an email sent to members, REI said the Portland store had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades despite actions to provide extra security.

The company confirmed the closure in a statement sent to KOIN 6 News and said in addition to safety concerns, the company has outgrown its current space in the Pearl District.

Spokesperson Megan Behrbaum said the building requires significant investment to address issues and the company has been unable to reach an agreement with the landlord.

“These issues led to the decision to close the store when our lease is up in early 2024. Until that time, we look forward to continuing to serve the outdoor community,” Behrbaum said.

She said the decision to close does not reflect the “hard work and dedication” of the Portland team, nor the overall health of the co-op.

REI said it is working on a long-term solution that complements its other stores.

In its letter sent to members, REI said it remains dedicated to serving its community in the area and is continuously evaluating opportunities for new locations.

“While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas remain open and ready to outfit you with the gear and advice you need to enjoy life outside,” the company wrote in its email.

REI said the store’s closure will not impact its wide range of day tours and classes that its Experiences team offers. The company will also continue to support nonprofits across the region.

According to REI, the closest locations to the downtown Portland store include the Tualatin store 12 miles away, the Hillsboro store 12 miles away and the Clackamas store 15 miles away.