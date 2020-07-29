Relax with some outdoor yoga at Timberline Lodge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Help is on hand for people wanting some organized outdoor exercise in the form of a special yoga class happening at one of Oregon’s most special places.

After the historic amphitheater at Timberline Lodge was renovated, it was used sparingly for music and weddings. During a time when we all could use some calming space — that amphitheater is finding another use as an outdoor yoga space.

With the summit of Mt. Hood jutting from behind the treetops, a weekly yoga class is now available in the amphitheater to anyone who can afford the $5 class fee and the drive to the lodge.

“We’ve got this amazing open space and lots of fresh air to breath, lots of space to spread out and socially distance, and you’re so far removed from the city and from your work environment that that kind of helps you get away,” Timberline Lodge Yoga Instructor Dee Tullis said. “Then you can breathe a little freer and a little deeper.”

It’s the fourth year yoga has been going on up at Timberline, but this summer the relaxation factor of yoga high on the flanks of Mt. Hood is of particular importance. Because the class is at 5 p.m. and an hour out from the city, it is a perfect end to a busy day of hiking and wandering — or the perfect beginning to an overnight stay at the lodge

“Some people will stay the night, some people will go off camping and the back patio is open for you to go collect a drink and watch the sunset,” Tullis said. “It’s a great place to take a hike afterward. I love to take a hike afterward for a sunset picnic.”

The drastic times we’re living through require some extra measures to maintain sanity. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more relaxing place to hone your physical and mental well being.

Classes are currently limited to 25 people, with classes every Thursday night through August.. Call the Timberline Lodge front desk to get your name on the list.