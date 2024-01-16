Atlanta is projected to be the hottest rental market for the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is projected to be one of the top rental markets of 2024.

National rental listing platform RentCafe used data from 2023 to determine which cities will continue to be hot spots for renters this year, and the Rose City took the No. 8 spot.

Last year, the city’s available listings on the website dropped by 3% — just as the search for rentals increased by 24%. Analysts also reported that RentCafe users “favorited” double the amount of Portland listings in 2023 compared to the previous year.

“Portland may have its quirkiness, but it also has renter appeal…” researchers said. “One of the most appreciated aspects about living in Portland is its relaxed pace combined with its food and beverage culture. In the same way, its balanced combination of entertainment and diverse job opportunities helped the city claim a spot in our top 30 throughout last year.”

On the West Coast, Portland was the second-hottest rental market, while the neighboring city of Vancouver claimed the seventh spot. Denver was ranked at No. 1 in the region.

But across the nation, Atlanta is expected to be the No. 1 location for prospective renters. RentCafe attributed the city’s popularity to its “transformed Midtown and IT brain power source Georgia Tech.” Atlanta also saw a 60% increase in apartment searches between 2022 and 2023.

Kansas City, Mo., Cincinnati, Ohio, Arlington, Va., and Orlando, Fla. followed as the top rental markets of 2024.

RentCafe estimates that many Americans continued to rent last year as a result of expensive housing costs and interest rates. And according to previous reports that revealed whether buying a property is more affordable than renting one, this could be especially true for Portlanders.

The average monthly rent in Portland is projected to be $1,728, while Sammamish Mortgage estimates that monthly mortgage payments cost an average of $2,466.