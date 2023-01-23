PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., said Monday that she’s making progress but still recovering at home after she and her husband were struck by a driver in Portland on Friday, Jan. 13.

The congresswoman said she and her staff are staying in touch and her offices in Beaverton and Washington DC remain open as she recovers.

In a social media post with an update on her condition, she reminded her constituents that her staff is always available to help and provide assistance with their ideas and concerns.

On Jan. 15, two days after the crash, Bonamici posted on social media and said she and her husband Judge Michael Simon are grateful for everyone’s kind thoughts and support.

Bonamici and her husband were struck by a driver while they were crossing Northwest Everett Street in Portland after an event, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said the driver was going slowly when she turned into the couple and knocked them over. The driver remained at the scene and at the time, police said they did not arrest or cite her.

Bonamici was treated for a concussion and a laceration to her head. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said Bonamici was expected to make a full recovery.

Simon was also treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.