PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. News and World Report released its annual Best Places to Live in the U.S. ratings, and three cities in Oregon took rank.

Portland came in as No. 22, Eugene as No. 119 and Salem as No. 123 for the 2022-2023 year.

The report rated 150 of the most populous metro areas using a 1-10 scale on desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration.

Oregon’s vast landscapes, and extensive activities contributed to the three cities’ rankings. From its mountain ranges, coastlines and its lush vineyards — the state offers those looking to get out of the city a chance to unplug.

According to the report, Portland “toes the line between an innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side” with some of its wackier attractions like the Naked Bike Ride. The city’s eccentric atmosphere landed it with an overall score of 6.5.

Meanwhile, Eugene received an overall score of 5.9 and Salem was rated 5.8 overall.

While the cities all ranked among the best to live in, the report noted the housing market is tight for those living in the metro areas.

The average housing price in Portland is more than $601,000, while Eugene’s $323,000 and Salem’s $304,333 housing prices are reportedly comparable to the national average of $315,616.

U.S. News’ ranked the following cities in the top 10: