PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland is one of the best cities in the U.S. to raise a family, according to a new report released Tuesday.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, released its list of 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family.

Researchers compared 182 U.S. cities and examined how they ranked in the following areas: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics.

For family fun, they looked at things like playgrounds per capita, walkability and bike scores. For health and safety, they evaluated air quality, pediatricians per capita, and family homelessness rates. For socioeconomics, they took a close look at separation and divorce rates, the unemployment rate, the share of families receiving food stamps, and more.

Researchers calculated a weighted average for each city and Portland’s score ranked 24th.

Of the five areas analyzed, Portland scored best for socioeconomics .

The full report is available to read on WalletHub.com.

Below are WalletHub’s top 25 best places to raise a family: