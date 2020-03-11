Report: PPB risked over $428K in grant funds

The report says only 48% of the grant was reimbursed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is facing accusations that it put hundreds of thousands of tax dollars at risk.

According to the Fraud Hotline report, more than $428,000 is considered unbillable, which is 52% of grant funds awarded. The report says the bureau did not heed warnings that the Sex Crimes Unit was out of compliance with grant requirements. The report alleged that employees in grant-funded positions performed tasks unrelated to the grant and turned in inaccurate time sheets — an issue supervisors were reportedly aware of but did not resolve.

PPB responded saying it will review the unbilled grant expenses to determine if it can seek more reimbursement. If the bureau cannot be reimbursed, money from the General Fund will be used to cover the costs. The General Fund’s revenue comes from property and local taxes.

The auditor said using the General Fund when other money is available deprives their use for other city priorities.

PPB said it has created a committee that will now meet quarterly to review all grants and identify any compliance issues.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.