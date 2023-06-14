PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s first openly queer winery, Hip Chicks Do Wine, has been around since 1999 — supporting LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the growing urban winery community.

Since 2006 Hip Chicks Do Wine has been a sponsor of Pride Northwest, an organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. That same year, Hip Chicks Do Wine Co-Owners and Winemakers Laurie Lewis and Renee, launched their Pride Wine collection.

“We started sponsoring Pride Northwest and we wanted to have something that actually represented the community,” Co-Owner Laurie Lewis said.

The collection includes white, red and pink blends named Out and Proud, Loud and Proud and Sappho’s Sweet Delight, respectively.

Laurie Lewis and Renee opened Portland’s first openly queer urban winery Hip Chicks Do Wine in 2011 and launched a Pride Wine collection after becoming Pride Northwest sponsors in 2006. June 2023 (Courtesy Hip Chicks Do Wine).

The Pride Wines are released every June with a portion of proceeds benefitting Esther’s Pantry — an organization part of Our House Portland that supports people with HIV/AIDS.

Lewis says Hip Chicks Do Wine was not only the first openly queer Portland winery but says it was the only winery in the city. Lewis says now, there are more than 30 wineries in Portland.

“It’s been very interesting. When we started our winery, we didn’t realize really that being a queer winemaker wasn’t a thing. I remember the first time we got written up in a queer publication and there were like three queer-identifying wineries in the country,” Lewis told KOIN 6 News.

As the urban wineries have grown, Lewis enjoys going to wine events with other queer winemakers and highlighted the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the industry.

“Representation matters,” Lewis said. “I think not only so that our peers can see us and feel empowered, but I think so that younger generations can see that they can have any kind of job doing any kind of industry.”

In addition to its Pride Wine collection, Hip Chicks Do Wine is participating in the Made with Pride queer wine festival on June 17 and will also be at Beaverton Pride on June 25 and Portland Pride on July 15-16.