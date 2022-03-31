No, the Clark County Elections Office is not going door-to-door to collect your voter information

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – People are going door-to-door in Clark County gathering voter information, but the Clark County Elections Office says they’re not the ones doing it.

The Clark County Auditor’s Office issued a press release Monday saying it’s aware of the door-to-door canvassing by the “Clark County Voter Research Project” and wants the public to know this group is not associated with the Clark County Elections Office.

“I understand this kind of canvassing can be concerning to voters,” Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, said. “Voters are under no obligation to provide information to someone who comes to their door asking about their voter registration information.”

The Clark County Elections Office does not go door-to-door to gather voter information and it does not have any jurisdiction to authorize groups to do so.

Kimsey said canvassing for voter information is legal under Washington state law and said it’s up to residents what sort of information they’ll confirm to someone at their door.

“It is perfectly within your right to refuse to answer any questions from someone you do not know and/or trust,” Kimsey said.

The auditor’s office warned that anybody who claims to know which candidates or issues you voted for is not telling the truth. Some voter registration information such as a person’s name, address and whether they voted in an election is public information — but how they voted on candidates or issues is not.

All ballots are kept completely secret and ballots are separated from any identifying information before they are counted.

“Even elections officials do not know how you voted, let alone third parties. No Clark County Elections employee will ever ask you who you voted for,” the auditor’s office wrote in its release.

The Clark County Elections Office is diligent in maintaining the voter rolls for the 321,700 registered voters in the county. The office looks to sources like the Social Security Administration, the state Department of Licensing, and the United States Postal Service to keep voter information as up-to-date as possible.

Anyone who’d like to update their voter registration record can do so online at VoteWA.gov or by calling the Elections Office at 564.397.2345.