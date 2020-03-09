Residents evacuate home after chimney catches fire

Fire crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents inside a Sheridan home evacuated themselves after the chimney began smoking late Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m. They found burning ash coming from the chimney even though the wood stove was not burning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and kept the damage to a minimum.

The occupants of the house had already evacuated once fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Remember to keep all heating appliances clean and well-maintained to avoid fires throughout the year.