PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people, including a firefighter and police officer, were rushed to hospitals after a fire ripped through part of a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 3-alarm fire burning at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road.

Fire officials told KOIN 6 News the injured firefighter and police officer drove themselves to nearby hospitals and are expected to be okay. Meanwhile, five residents were taken by ambulance.

Several residents left with their families, while fire officials say the Red Cross helped 23 residents get settled in at local hotels.

All residents have reportedly been moved off the property as none of the buildings have power or running water.

An overnight fire at a St. Helens retirement home displaced several residents and sent others to hospitals on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Columbia River Fire & Rescue).

The fire department shared the above photo showing a section of the center’s roof burned through.

Crews from across Columbia County, Banks, Portland, AMR and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue battled the fire down.

Fire officials said the investigation to determine the cause will begin after sunrise.

KOIN 6 News reporter Emma Jerome contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.