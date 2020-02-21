Get ready for the 2020 Portland International Auto Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A new trend is circulating on the popular Tik Tok app -- and it's making headlines around the world due to the severe harm it can cause.

It's called the "skull breaker" challenge. Two people film themselves executing a seemingly harmless prank on an unsuspecting third person. They all stand in a row then jump up, but while the middle person is in the air, the other two kick inwards to knock that person off their feet and onto their head.