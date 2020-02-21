Get ready for the 2020 Portland International Auto Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rev up your engines, car lovers!
The Portland International Auto Show is back for the weekend. The show is a great event for vehicle connoisseurs as well as those in the market for a new car. KOIN 6 got a look at some of the newest models being featured this year.
