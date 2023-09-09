PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 12 years of serving cider in the Rose City, the owner of Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider announced that the Southeast Portland taproom would be closing this month because “it’s time to move on.”

In a social media post, owner Nat West explained that there were several reasons behind the decision to close.

“The last few years has been hard on us with COVID closures, changing consumer preferences, the sputtering of craft beer overall, and the decline of Portland as a worldwide tourism destination,” West wrote on Tuesday.

The owner began making cider out of his basement as a hobby in 2011, before officially opening his first taproom off of Northeast Broadway in 2013.

Since then, the brand’s customer base has expanded to places like North Carolina, Alberta and Europe.

“We grew a LOT during the seven years in that building, and were able to play a huge role in the growth of cider in Portland, in the US and around the world. Please don’t be sad! We’ve had an incredible run and I met so many amazing people and shared so many wonderful experiences.” he said.

Just six months ago, the cider company moved to its new location on Southeast 35th Place. According to the announcement, the taproom will host a going-away celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23 and close the following day.

The business will continue to release three ciders, and two non-alcoholic drinks, through the end of September.

Another Portland watering hole, Laurelwood Brewing Co., announced that it was closing its pub just last month. The business cited rising costs as its reason for shutting down.