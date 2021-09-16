Reynolds High School moves to short-term distance learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Troutdale high school announced a return to distance learning — after just one week of in-person instruction.

Reynolds High School will return to a week-long distance learning period starting Monday. The switch comes after a “large number of students” were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, according to an announcement on the school’s website. The website does not clarify exactly how many positive cases there are currently among staff or students — but states the number is small.

The school says as more students have to quarantine while others are still in the classroom, it’s not feasible for teachers to instruct in both in-person and virtual settings at the same time.

There will be no school Thursday or Friday as teachers prepare for the transition, which will last from September 20-24. Students are expected to return to the classroom the following week.

All other schools in the district are operating as normal.

Meanwhile, Portland Public Schools is now eyeing a possible vaccine mandate for all eligible students as it scrambles to fill positions and keep up with case reporting, testing and contact tracing. The school board is slated to meet for a work session on whether to require student vaccines. Before then, it will survey parents on the current vaccination status of all students 12 and older.

A new dashboard run by the district shows 49 students and 10 staffers have isolated just a few weeks into the school year, meaning they tested positive or were a presumptive case.

A total of 232 other students and staff were quarantined after contact tracing, with just 64 of those exposures happening at a school building. The remaining cases were contracted off-campus and several have been confirmed on school buses.