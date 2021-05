PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local company is working to pick up and recycle plastic clamshell containers in an effort to keep them out of the landfill.

Kohr Harlan went out to tell us more about Ridwell, a business that serves thousands of Portland-area individuals. Ridwell picks up separated recyclables from your front door and processes them independently — or gives them to local partners to reuse or repurpose.