Rise up! Tickets now on sale for Portland production of Hamilton

"Look around, look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do not throw away your shot! (Sorry, we had to.)

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, tickets are on sale for Broadway in Portland‘s production of Hamilton. The popular musical is coming to the Keller Auditorium this spring, with shows running from April 13 to May 1.

Find tickets and more information about the production here.

Ticket prices rang from $59-$299. Each account is only allowed to purchase nine tickets max.

If you don’t snag one right at 10 a.m. — it’s not too late. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 tickets for each show. Details about that lottery will be announced closer to when Hamilton comes to town.