A rendering of the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton Portland at SW 9th and Washington, October 2022 (BPM/Ritz-Carlton Residences)

The food hall will be located in Block 216, which houses Ritz-Carlton Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local foodies still mourning the loss of the beloved Alder Street food cart pod in downtown Portland will soon have reason to rejoice while enjoying some long-lost bites.

The Alder Street food cart pod was displaced in 2019, after Marriott International, Inc., signed an agreement to build the Pacific Northwest’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel. More recently in 2022, KOIN 6 was told that the Ritz-Carlton would house a new food hall upon opening — with some of the same businesses that once operated in the same space.

Flock food hall will be located on the first floor of the 35-story Block 216 tower in Downtown Portland, which will also house the Ritz-Carlton hotel and its accompanying residences.

According to a press release, Flock will be an indoor-outdoor dining space that provides seating for up to 134 patrons. But while the Ritz-Carlton is projected to open in the summer of 2023, the food hall opening is slated for later in November.

The food hall vendors serve a variety of food and drinks, ranging from coffee to Thai food. Here’s the current list of businesses to expect at Flock.

Of the nine food vendors making up the food hall, each of them identifies as BIPOC: Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. There will also be a 10th vendor space that will allow other small business owners to host pop-ups in Block 216.

“FLOCK honors Portland’s diverse culinary legacy while also looking forward to today’s tastemakers,” FLOCK founders Jae Kim and Daniel Lee said in a statement. “Rebuilding on the historic Alder Street Food Carts location, it is our mission to support local, BIPOC-owned businesses and bring them to the forefront of downtown Portland’s revitalization.”

The 8,000-square-foot food hall will be located at 812 SW Washington St. and will be open from Monday to Sunday.