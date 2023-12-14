PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — I-205 northbound will close for about half an hour Thursday afternoon between the Stafford Road and Johnson Creek Boulevard exits for the funeral procession of fallen West Linn police officer Ethan Cordry. The southbound lanes closed after 10 a.m. that same morning.

According to ODOT, the closure times are approximate and it’s possible they could last longer or shorter than that 30-minute window. So travelers are encouraged to plan ahead.

Officer Cordry died after a sudden medical event back in November at the age of 26.

In a statement released by the West Linn police department, they said Cordry followed in the footsteps of many family members in law enforcement, including his father, stepfather, and brother, and added that, “His infectious personality and positive spirit will be missed greatly.”

The West Linn Police Department has also established a MealTrain account to help support Cordry’s partner and their one-year-old daughter.