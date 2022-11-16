The first Rose City Sneaker Fest was held at Castaway Portland in July 2022. (Photo by henryshq)

Rose City Sneaker Fest started at Castaway Portland, and has expanded to the Leftbank Annex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rose City Sneaker Fest is back in Portland for the second time ever on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event gives Portland-area “sneakerheads” the opportunity to buy, sell and trade shoes while meeting other like-minded sneaker collectors and admirers.

Sneaker Fest founder Adrian Aliwarga was born and raised in Indonesia but considers Portland to be his second home because he and his dad both attended Lewis and Clark College.

Aliwarga came up with the bright idea to organize a sneaker-focused festival in Portland after he and a friend were about to take a road trip to an event in Seattle.

“After a while, we’re like, ‘This sounds ridiculous. We’re driving three hours just to see shoes,'” he said. “And as much as I do love shoes, it is kind of a turnoff to [have] to drive three hours there and three hours back.”

The 24-year-old searched for sneaker events in the Rose City, then ultimately decided to organize a local festival of his own.

After contacting several shoe vendors that he already knew personally and making additional connections through those vendors, Aliwarga was able to plan the premier Rose City Sneaker Fest in July.

The first festival took place at Castaway Portland and had about 30 vendors. The upcoming event has doubled in size, with about 60 vendors — including Back to the Basket, sponsor Portland Gear and Hearth — who will set up in the Leftbank Annex.

Rose City Sneaker Fest November 2022 (Graphic by Portland Gear)

“I didn’t think it would get the momentum that it has today where we’re having a second event, but it was just kind of a fun baby project,” Aliwarga stated.

The recent college graduate is a self-proclaimed sneakerhead, but he believes this festival could be enjoyable even for casual fans.

“It doesn’t mean that you have to have the hypest release out there to be considered a sneakerhead,” Aliwarga said. “You could just be someone who just likes the basic Nike Air Force 1s that come out and that’s still a sneakerhead. At the end of the day, as long as you’re showing that appreciation and love for the craftsmanship, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Portland, being the home of the Adidas North American Headquarters and nearby the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, is a city with a very unique sneaker culture.

“We’re very underrepresented as a city and a community just because we’re in the Pacific Northwest,” Aliwarga added. “I don’t think we get a lot of credit that we deserve because there are a lot of cool people here and a lot of cool brands as well here that have a very strong impact on the sneaker scene, globally… my goal with this event is to establish Sneaker Fest as the capital of the sneaker world.”

Tickets for the festival are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of.

You can stop by this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 101 N Weidler St.