Rose Quarter project advisory group to recommend ‘Hybrid Three’ plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An advisory group with the historic Albina neighborhood plans to unanimously recommend the ‘Hybrid Three’ plan for the future I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project.

That plan would create a cover on the highway – from Northeast Weidler Street to Tillamook Street — and then build on top of it – accommodating buildings up to five stories.

Advisory board members said Monday night that’s the plan they’d like to see pursued with some conditions.

The board will officially present their recommendation to the Oregon Transportation Commission on Sept. 9.

Preliminary estimates put that project cost at around $1.25 billion. Work would begin in 2023 once a plan is approved and passes environmental review.