PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon Duck basketball player who’s now breaking records in the Women’s National Basketball Association, is returning to Eugene in October to help share her skills with the players of the future.

Ionescu is working with KidSports in Eugene to host two, three-hour-long camps on October 23.

The camps are open to boys and girls in fourth through eighth grade.

The first camp session will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone interested can register online.

Ionescu is now a guard on the New York Liberty. She started 26 games in her first full WNBA season and became the fastest player to record a triple-double in WNBA history. She did this in her sixth career game as a professional.

She is the first WNBA player to ever record a 500-point, 200-rebound, 200-assist season in history.

She was selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Ionescu attended the University of Oregon. In her four seasons there, she amassed 2,562 points and 1,040 rebounds. She holds the NCAA record for most career triple-doubles.