PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two northwest tribes obtained a legal victory Thursday as the U.S. Department of Transportation is agreeing to put back a sacred site bulldozed in Clackamas County in 2008.

The site was north of US-26 near the Wildwood Recreation Site. ODOT widened the highway there for safety reasons and crews built new construction over where old-growth trees and a stone altar once stood.

Members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde voiced their opposition to this in a 2015 video.

“We’ve always taken care of this land,” said Chief Wilbur Slockish, hereditary chief of the Klickitat/Cascade Tribe of the Yakama Nation. “While taking care of our burial sites because that’s what we were charged with through our creator, to take care of them.”

The current agreement will require the U.S. Department of Transportation to place new trees and a new stone altar at the site.

However, the lawyer for the tribes tells KOIN 6 what was originally at the site can never truly be replaced.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the U.S. Department of Transportation but hasn’t heard back.