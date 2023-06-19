PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The City of Salem is continuing to work towards solutions to the homeless crisis as city council considers a payroll tax to fund emergency and homeless services amid a revenue shortfall, according to Salem Mayor Chris Hoy.

Hoy says the city is making progress towards homelessness by offering several housing options. The mayor highlighted the early July opening of its third micro-shelter community, in addition to developing its second permanent housing facility and has converted some hotels into housing.

Similar to the City of Portland, Salem also had to update its homelessness ordinance to comply with state law after the 2021 adoption of House Bill 3115, which requires cities to update camping ordinances by July 1, 2023 to respect time, place and manner restrictions on unsanctioned camping.

“It really didn’t change our practice. We try to take a very pragmatic and humanitarian approach to dealing with people who unfortunately living on our streets,” Hoy told KOIN 6 News. “We move people along when it’s not safe for them to be where they’re at whether there’s a health crisis for the people who are there, whether they’re at risk because maybe it’s near a busy street or maybe it’s just become unsafe for other issues then we will move them along.”

Hoy says outreach workers notify homeless campers when they need to move and offer services.

“We always give them plenty of notice, we send outreach workers out a minimum of a week in advance to offer services at one of our programs. But we’re always working to try to help people get into programs rather than just moving them along,” Hoy explained.

However, the mayor says Salem, is struggling with revenue in order to fund emergency and homeless services so, the city council is considering implementing a payroll tax.

The payroll tax would fund the Navigation Center for homeless people, fund three existing micro-shelter community villages, stabilize police staffing, fund new community policing, stabilize fire and emergency response staff, fund staff for the fire station that will be built with 2022 voter-approved bond funds, and fund and expand the police homeless outreach team.

The city says it will need an additional $19.4 million annually in revenue to provide citizens with the same services they currently receive. To cover the deficit, the city has proposed an employee-paid payroll tax that it expects will generate an additional $27,850,000 annually.

The only people who work within Salem who will be excluded from paying the tax are employees who earn minimum wage or below minimum wage, or self-employed people whose annual net earnings are at or below the equivalent of minimum wage annual earnings.

“The property tax system in Oregon is broken,” Hoy said. “Revenue just doesn’t keep pace with the cost, and we’ve cut, and cut, and cut here in the city and we need a new source of revenue to fund those critical services – police, fire, code enforcement also our homeless response will be included in this revenue package if it moves forward.”

A public hearing on the proposed tax plan, which would cost residents hundreds to thousands of dollars each year, will be held July 10.