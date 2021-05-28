Salt & Straw launches new ‘Rad Readers’ flavor series

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer reading has never been sweeter.
Salt & Straw is launching their “Rad Readers” flavor series for a limited time. The flavors draw inspiration from some of our favorite childhood authors.
The menu includes:
- Goosebumps: Monster Blood is Back!
- Geronimo Stilton & The Frosted Frozen Feast
- Smile: Words & Pictures
- Amulet: Fruit of the Gadoba Tree
- Twins: A Matching Pear w/ Twinnamon Swirl
Kohr Harlan got a chance to try them out! For more information, visit Salt & Straws website.