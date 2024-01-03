PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In 2024, The Grotto is celebrating its centennial with events planned throughout the year to honor 100 years as a “sanctuary of peace for all people.”

To celebrate 100 years, The Grotto is dedicating the beginning of 2024 to service to others, starting with a blood drive with the American Red Cross from Jan. 8 through Jan. 10 at The Grotto Conference Center. Their goal is to collect 100 units of blood.

The Grotto is also planning other drives to collect 100 coats, blankets, and barrels of food.

The historic shrine — formally known as the Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother — was founded in 1924 by Servite Fr. Ambrose Mayer.

At the dedication of the shrine in 1924, Archbishop Alexander Christie prayed “Let this be a sanctuary of peace for all peoples of the earth, and surely in this day a sanctuary is needed. Torn with differences, strife, and grief, the world needs sanctuary where the human spirit can seek peace and consolation,” according to The Grotto.

Spanning 54 acres of forest and garden space in the middle of Portland, The Grotto says it has over 350,000 visitors every year.