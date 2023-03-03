PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fire that quickly moved through a house Thursday night forced several people to evacuate along with three animals in Scappoose, OR.

Scappoose Fire Department says the fire had engulfed 30% of the home on the 5200 block of Third Street by the time officials arrived to the scene, with two occupants and the animals inside.

After the occupants evacuated, officials say two dogs were recovered within 12 minutes and the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. The location of the third animal was not specified.

Authorities say one person required treatment for smoke inhalation, though no further injuries have been reported. The local American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Scappoose Fire Department.