School district postpones start date due to bus driver shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local school district has pushed its start date back because of a lack of bus drivers.

Following the COVID-19-related death of one of its transportation department employees and subsequent quarantine of other employees, the Vernonia School District is currently lacking an adequate amount of bus drivers. Because of this, the beginning of the district’s new school year has been postponed by two weeks.

Instead of heading back to classrooms on September 7, all K-12 students will now return on September 20. Breakfast and lunches will be available for families to pick up at school each day until then.

School athletics are still in session despite the school start date. However, the district said the volleyball team did return two positive COVID-19 tests — all volleyball activities will be postponed until quarantining is no longer necessary.

In a Facebook post, Vernonia School District Superintendent Aaron Miller apologized to families for the late notice and the resulting hardships.

“Postponing the start of school is not something we take lightly, but as you have heard, has become a necessary step,” Miller wrote. “Thank you for your grace and understanding.”