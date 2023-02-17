PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fan culture takes the spotlight at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.

The three-day Fan Expo Portland, formerly known as Wizard World, features everything pop culture has to offer.

Fans of comics, horror, anime and gaming are coming together to meet their favorite stars, shop and participate in fun events. The event celebrates the art of cosplay and how it helps spread a message about inclusiveness.

Some of the celebrities expected to make an appearance this weekend include Michael J. Fox, William Shatner and “Harry Potter” star Matthew Lewis.

Four replicas of vehicles seen in the “Back to the Future” franchise will be on display.

“This is a private collection we love sharing,” Brandon Mendel said in part. “I love movies, specifically ‘Back to the Future,’ so I pride myself on all the little Easter eggs and the details that we put into our displays. I do it for the fans of ‘Back to the Future.'”

Guy Gilchrist, who is famously known for “The Muppets” comic strips, is one of the cartoonists at the event. Gilchrist says he’s grateful to come to these types of events to meet those who grew up with his art.

“Honestly, the greatest memories really are just when you take all the joy that there’s been with doing ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Muppets’ and the ‘Muppets Babies,'” said Gilchrist. “And I get to meet all the children that have grown up, and they’re like a couple of generations now. That’s really, hearing your memories of what I did are really the greatest memories.”

Tickets can be purchased online.

The expo runs from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19.