PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a yearlong delay, a popular brunch destination is set to open a new location in the Pearl District.

Screen Door has a new location at 1131 NW Couch Street, which will be open for limited seating dine-in & takeout starting this Wednesday. Kohr Harlan checked out the brand new spot ahead of their grand opening.

For a full menu and more, go to Screen Door’s website.