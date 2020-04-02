Live Now
SE Portland apartment fire hospitalizes 1, displaces 3

The cause is unknown at this point

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Fire and Rescue battles an apartment fire in SE Portland on Thursday, April 2. (PFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled an apartment fire in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived at the Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Main Street apartment complex, they were greeted by heavy fire and smoke. Officials say they were able to contain the fire to two units, but they are still unsure of the cause at this point.

PFR says one resident was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting three other residents with shelter.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

