SE Portland apartment fire hospitalizes 1, displaces 3

Portland Fire and Rescue battles an apartment fire in SE Portland on Thursday, April 2. (PFR)

The cause is unknown at this point

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled an apartment fire in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived at the Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Main Street apartment complex, they were greeted by heavy fire and smoke. Officials say they were able to contain the fire to two units, but they are still unsure of the cause at this point.

PFR says one resident was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting three other residents with shelter.

