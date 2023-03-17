PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-based Irish band Sean Daly and the Shams are giving fans a preview of their new album with St. Patrick’s Day performances around Oregon.

The self-described Irish rebel rock band will perform at Portland’s Whelan’s Pub on Division Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday before heading to Indy Commons in Independence, playing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The songs that we sing are all Irish history songs,” Sean Daly said, noting his Northern Ireland roots. “It’s all about what we grew up in. We’re trying to keep the flag flying high.”

Sean Daly and the Shams are also hosting a CD release party at 8 p.m. Saturday at Portland’s White Eagle Saloon & Hotel.