The flier Washington County sheriff’s deputies have released in hopes of finding Ronai Yetisen. (Courtesy/WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies and family members are still searching for a 23-year-old who went missing more than one year ago in Southeast Portland.

Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen was reported missing by family on June 30, 2021, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Yetisen was last seen by family near the corner of SE Powell Boulevard and 42nd Avenue on May 24, 2021.

A flier released by WCSO describes Yetisen as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies released a photo of Yetisen but added that Yetisen may not look like that anymore.

Family members are worried about Yetisen’s mental health and think their loved one could be homeless, according to WCSO.

Deputies asked anyone with information on where Yetisen may be to call the non-emergency line at 503.629.0111.