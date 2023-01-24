Woman place her arms on her lap and open book to read

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Literary Arts, a Portland-based nonprofit that helps build community around books and storytelling, announced the finalists for the 2023 Oregon Book Awards on Tuesday.

Thirty-four Oregon writers and authors were selected as finalists for their works of fiction, poetry, general nonfiction, creative nonfiction, young adult literature, children’s literature, and drama. These works were selected from the 202 titles that were submitted to the panels of out-of-state judges.

Literary Arts posted the list of nominees on its website.

Susan Moore, the director of programs for writers for Literary Arts, said the nonprofit sends the works created by Oregon writers to out-of-state judges to help ensure they’re objective in their judging.

She said they select a wide diversity of judges and are sure to include BIPOC judges.

“We look for geographical diversity,” Moore said, “along with a wide range of judges with differing taste.”

There are three judges in each category; 21 altogether.

To enter the competition, publishers or writers were required to submit their books or pieces of writing by Sept. 9, 2022. The pieces they submitted must have been published sometime between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

Since drama and graphic literature categories alternate every year, the drama submissions this year must have had a staged reading or full production sometime between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2022.

Authors who submit their work can be any age, as long as their work has been published.

The winners in each category will be announced live at the 2023 Oregon Book Awards Ceremony. The event will be hosted by CBS News Sunday Morning correspondent and host of the podcast “Live Wire!” Luke Burbank.

The event takes place on April 3 at Portland Center Stage and the public is invited to attend. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Moore said the awards ceremony usually includes music and poetry readings and serves as a chance for readers to meet the Oregon authors who were nominated. Some will be signing copies of their books.

Special awards will also be announced at the Oregon Book Awards, including the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award and the Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award.

The Oregon Book Awards were first established in 1987.