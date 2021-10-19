Selfie WRLD PDX offers space to strike a pose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland business is offering a space where selfies are not only encouraged but required.

Selfie WRLD PDX is a selfie “museum” that offers 25 eye-catching and interactive art installations. The sets feature different themes, such as a 1950s diner or a vampire coffin.

People can find different installations at various times of the year.

Dawn Saul, the owner of the business, said that the sets are mainly there for people to have fun above all else.

“It’s more just to get creative and have cool interesting shots whether you share them or not,” said Saul. “I mean, we’ve had family portraits done here, so you don’t have to post them on social media. I don’t care. It’s for you.”

Selfie WRLD PDX first opened about six months ago at the Washington Square Mall and is a part of a franchise with different locations across the country. The franchise requires six sets to be featured at those locations, but the rest are up to the franchisee.

Saul, with the help of her husband, uses her lifestyle to come up with inspiration for the sets.

“This used to be an old Pier 1, and I love the fact that we can make it a little more modular and host larger events as more people are expected to get back out. We also have a large enough space for it to still be safe for everyone,” she said.

As for customer age range, Saul said the business has hosted children’s birthday parties but also a surprise 50-year-old’s birthday celebration. People can also book the space for team-building events.

You can make reservations but walk-ins are also welcome.

For those who might be critical about the space, Saul said to not judge a book by its cover.

“The name ‘Selfie WRLD’ makes people react really interestingly to it, but it’s a photography studio. That’s all it is,” she said with a chuckle. “We’ve had photography studios around forever. This one is just more of an art installation.”