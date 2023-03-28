PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound traffic is expected to be backed up on Interstate 5 south of the Donald-Aurora interchange for several hours after a semi-truck caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

As of 8 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation said traffic was stalled from the interchange as far south as Woodburn. Drivers are urged to find other routes as ODOT anticipates delays “into the lunch hour.”

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire or said if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story.